Firefighters stress importance of smoke detectors

This week is Fire Prevention Week and each day we will work with the Quincy Fire Department to bring you a new safety tip to keep your family safe.

Firefighters say now is a good time to check your smoke detectors to make sure they're working to keep your family safe in case of a fire. It's a law that every home needs a smoke detector within 15 feet of every sleeping area.

Firefighters encourage families to have one in every sleeping room and one on each floor of the home, but keep it away from the kitchen.

"You can put one smoke detector at the bottom of the stairs because the stairs will act like a chimney and the smoke will travel up those stairs," Firefighter Jerry Smith said. "That smoke detector will be one of the first things to pick up that smoke."

If someone can't afford smoke detectors for their home, you can call the American Red Cross or the Quincy Fire Department to have some installed in your home.