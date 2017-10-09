4th annual 'Pack the Pumpkin' - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

4th annual 'Pack the Pumpkin'

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

As the fall season kicks off, pumpkins are in high demand. But, one group used the season to collect other items for those in need.

A group of psychology students at John Wood Community College held the 4th annual 'Pack the Pumpkin' at the Quincy Hy-Vee off Harrison. The goal was to collect non-perishable items but, also to teach the students the value of serving others -- as addressed in Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs.

The goal for Monday was to collect 500 non-perishable items; last year the group raised 478 items.

