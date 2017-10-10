Monday's Area Scores - October 9

**High School Golf, Boys**
*Class 3A Homewood Flossmoor Sectional*
5) Quincy High: 322
TJ Wensing (77) and Jimmie Patterson (79) advance to state
*Class 2A Salem Sectional*
3) QND: 312 ***advances to state as team***
Raider scores --
Alex McCulla: 73
Gavin Frese: 77
Reis Dreyer: 80
David Hutson: 82
*Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional*
6) Macomb: 333
John Michael Nixa (77) advances to state
**High School Golf, Girls**
*Class 2A Springfield (SHG) Sectional
5) Quincy High: 357
Hannah Maguire (82) advances to state
**High School Softball**
(Class 3 District 8 Championship)
Hannibal: 0
Mexico: 1
-- 8 Innings
(Class 2 District 7 Championship)
Highland: 0
Palmyra: 3
Baylee Anderson/Alana Comstock: RBI's
-- North Callaway at Palmyra (Wednesday, 5 p.m.)
(Class 2 District 6 Championship)
Wright City: 0
Bowling Green: 7
-- Bowling Green vs Metro (Wednesday, at St. Louis University)
(Class 1 District 11 Championship)
Scotland County: 2
Canton: 6
-- Canton vs. Gallatin (Wednesday, TBA)
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Elsberry: 0
Canton: 4
Levi Lindsay/Trey Metz/LaVion Wilson/Ethan Wingerter: goals
**College Soccer, Men's**
Western Illinois: 2
Northwestern: 3
Leathernecks: (4-6)
Quincy: 0
Bellarmine: 2
Hawks: (5-6, 4-5)
**High School Volleyball**
Mexico: 0
Hannibal: 2
25-12, 25-15
Maddie Janes: 13 digs
Lady Pirates: (16-9, 8-0)
Western: 0
Payson: 2
25-7, 25-13
Josie Stanford: 11 kills
Kamryn Flesner: 9 kills
West Prairie: 2
Peoria Heights: 0
25-9, 25-4
Lady Cyclones: (21-6)
Macomb: 2
Central: 0
25-9, 25-20
Anna Dively: 16 assists
Triopia: 2
Pittsfield: 0
25-9, 26-24
Josie Marable: 9 assists
Central Lee: 3
Keokuk: 0
25-22, 25-14, 25-19
Mya Merschman: 11 kills
Anna Krehbiel: 10 kills
**College Volleyball**
Central Methodist: 3
Culver-Stockton: 0
25-23, 25-19, 25-22
Anna Stock: 12 digs
Kendra Gengenbacher: 10 digs
Lady Wildcats: (7-18, 1-11)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.