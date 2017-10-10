Monday's Area Scores - October 9

**High School Golf, Boys**



*Class 3A Homewood Flossmoor Sectional*

5) Quincy High: 322

TJ Wensing (77) and Jimmie Patterson (79) advance to state



*Class 2A Salem Sectional*

3) QND: 312 ***advances to state as team***

Raider scores --

Alex McCulla: 73

Gavin Frese: 77

Reis Dreyer: 80

David Hutson: 82



*Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional*

6) Macomb: 333

John Michael Nixa (77) advances to state





**High School Golf, Girls**



*Class 2A Springfield (SHG) Sectional

5) Quincy High: 357

Hannah Maguire (82) advances to state





**High School Softball**



(Class 3 District 8 Championship)

Hannibal: 0

Mexico: 1

-- 8 Innings



(Class 2 District 7 Championship)

Highland: 0

Palmyra: 3

Baylee Anderson/Alana Comstock: RBI's

-- North Callaway at Palmyra (Wednesday, 5 p.m.)



(Class 2 District 6 Championship)

Wright City: 0

Bowling Green: 7

-- Bowling Green vs Metro (Wednesday, at St. Louis University)



(Class 1 District 11 Championship)

Scotland County: 2

Canton: 6

-- Canton vs. Gallatin (Wednesday, TBA)





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Elsberry: 0

Canton: 4

Levi Lindsay/Trey Metz/LaVion Wilson/Ethan Wingerter: goals





**College Soccer, Men's**



Western Illinois: 2

Northwestern: 3

Leathernecks: (4-6)



Quincy: 0

Bellarmine: 2

Hawks: (5-6, 4-5)





**High School Volleyball**



Mexico: 0

Hannibal: 2

25-12, 25-15

Maddie Janes: 13 digs

Lady Pirates: (16-9, 8-0)



Western: 0

Payson: 2

25-7, 25-13

Josie Stanford: 11 kills

Kamryn Flesner: 9 kills



West Prairie: 2

Peoria Heights: 0

25-9, 25-4

Lady Cyclones: (21-6)



Macomb: 2

Central: 0

25-9, 25-20

Anna Dively: 16 assists



Triopia: 2

Pittsfield: 0

25-9, 26-24

Josie Marable: 9 assists



Central Lee: 3

Keokuk: 0

25-22, 25-14, 25-19

Mya Merschman: 11 kills

Anna Krehbiel: 10 kills





**College Volleyball**



Central Methodist: 3

Culver-Stockton: 0

25-23, 25-19, 25-22

Anna Stock: 12 digs

Kendra Gengenbacher: 10 digs

Lady Wildcats: (7-18, 1-11)