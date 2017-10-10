Officials warn digital devices can pose fire hazard

The director said if your battery or device is hot, then there is most likely a problem with it. Not getting it fixed could lead to a fire hazard.

"I have seen some horror stories of people waking up with their phones under their pillow using it an as alarm clock and waking up in the morning and smelling smoke," said Dirk Lefler the electrical program director at Vatterott College. "Taking their phone out and it's actually charred or it's overheated and the pillow has actually gotten charred. So, there was a real danger of fire in those cases."

Top Safety Tips from Director Dirk Lefler at Vatterott College: