Rollover crash in Hannibal slows traffic

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Hannibal.

Crews were called to the crash at Highway 36 and Mark Twain Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Two vehicles had extensive damage, with one rolled over on its top.

Crews were seen cutting open one of the vehicle's doors to get a passenger out.

One person was seen taken away on a stretcher.

Authorities haven't released information on the crash at this point.

***THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED

