Hannibal Band Day postponed - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal Band Day postponed

Posted:
Band marching in previous Hannibal Band Days event. (File photo) Band marching in previous Hannibal Band Days event. (File photo)
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The annual Hannibal Band Day event was postponed Tuesday due to rain.

Marching bands from 28 area schools were scheduled to participate in a parade and field competition Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m.

School officials said the event was rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17.

