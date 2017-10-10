Harvest progressing well despite rain

One farmer says the rain will help with the moisture in the beans.

The rain on Tuesday pulled farmers out of the field, but many said it shouldn't hurt this year's harvest.

Local farmers said the recent rain gives them a little break from working the fields, and sporadic rain won't hurt the crops right now. They said the drier weather in September helped the corn dry down to right where they want it for harvest, and one farmer said the rain will help them when they go to sell their beans.

"The corn has dried down really good and it's right where you want it for harvest," said Brent Hoerr, a farmer in Marion County. "The beans we're getting were matured really fast and they got really dry quick and so this rain will add a little moisture so we can sell more pounds."

Hoerr said once the sun comes back out he will start cutting beans, because the moisture will be right where he wants it to be.