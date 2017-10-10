High school students prepare for workforce in Lee County

A high school program in southeast Iowa is allowing students to build relationships in the industrial field before entering the workforce.



The 12+ class at Central Lee High School gives students a hands-on, project based learning opportunity to help them decide on what field they want to pursue.

Students learned how to operate a lift for construction jobs on Wednesday and seniors said this training is really helpful as they prepare for graduation.

"It helps a lot when you are at the factory and you learn about everything from the people who work there rather than reading something on a piece of paper," Jared Jobe said.

"You go into a trade and a lot of businesses around here that hire for the stuff that we get taught here at school. It's not like we are learning for no reason I guess," Kenton Summers said.

The class runs through December and the students must create a portfolio at the end of the year that will be looked at and critiqued by hiring businesses.

The program was started by the Lee County Economic Development Group.