High school students prepare for workforce in Lee County

Students putting on safety equipment in lift course. Students putting on safety equipment in lift course.
Union leaders giving presentation to the class. Union leaders giving presentation to the class.
Rules and regulations on lift safety. Rules and regulations on lift safety.
Jobe giving demonstration and trying on the gear. Jobe giving demonstration and trying on the gear.
DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A high school program in southeast Iowa is allowing students to build relationships in the industrial field before entering the workforce. 

The 12+ class at Central Lee High School gives students a hands-on, project based learning opportunity to help them decide on what field they want to pursue.

Students learned how to operate a lift for construction jobs on Wednesday and seniors said this training is really helpful as they prepare for graduation.

"It helps a lot when you are at the factory and you learn about everything from the people who work there rather than reading something on a piece of paper," Jared Jobe said.

"You go into a trade and a lot of businesses around here that hire for the stuff that we get taught here at school. It's not like we are learning for no reason I guess," Kenton Summers said. 

The class runs through December and the students must create a portfolio at the end of the year that will be looked at and critiqued by hiring businesses.

The program was started by the Lee County Economic Development Group.

