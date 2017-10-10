Road work expected in New London

All four ramps at the interchange of U.S. 61 and U.S. 19 in New London will close Thursday night in order for the contractor to remove existing surface and put down new asphalt.

Only one set of ramps will be closed at a time. All four ramps will reopen by 6 a.m. Friday morning. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation Inspector on the job, everything is going smoothly and they expect to complete the job on or before the contract date of November 1st.

One of the final pieces of the project is to complete several turn lanes on the route.