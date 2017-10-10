Study: students leaving Illinois to pursue out of state education

Winn said many classmates decided to go to out of state schools.

A report by the Illinois Board of Higher Education shows that more and more students in the state of Illinois are choosing to leave the state to get their college degrees out-of-state.

At Culver-Stockton College, in Canton, Missouri, officials said on Tuesday that they've seen a steady increase of students from Illinois, and the data that shows the significant number of migrating college students doesn't surprise them at all.

Shelby Winn is a sophomore at Culver-Stockton College. She's originally from Granite City Illinois, she said that many of her classmates from back home went to out-of-state schools.

"A lot of times kids will be like well I kind of want to leave the area and expand on where I'm going, and that's kind of what I wanted to do." Winn said. "Kind of get away that way I could see what else is out there."

Winn isn't alone, data gathered by the Illinois Board of Higher Education shows that between 2000 and 2014, the percent of students leaving the state for out of state institutions rose by 64%.

"Illinois is our next largest state of students that we see coming from, because of where we're located." Executive Director of Admission Misty McBee said. "That's usually around 20% of our incoming class. Over the time that I've been here, I've seen that grow a little bit."

McBee also added that she thinks the historic Illinois budget impasse had a role in that growth.

"There's no doubt there's probably an assumption within that too, that students do have an opportunity to look outside the state when they see that there might be a little bit of a struggle to be able to find the appropriate funding to make that affordable for them." McBee said.

Winn also said that her decision to leave Illinois and attend higher education in Missouri has been rewarding in a variety of ways.

Where I'm from there's not much there. It's kind of a smaller place, so leaving kind of gives me the opportunity to learn what else is going on around the country." Winn said.

You can view the data from the study below.