Quincy residents oppose second zoning request from business

After Quincy residents complained about a proposed asphalt plant, a local developer nixed that but may still face opposition.

Laverdiere Construction out of Macomb still wants to build a concrete plant. A zoning change request would pave the way for it. Quincy City Council sent that request to the Plan Commission Monday, but residents don't want it.

Last month, the commission denied the company's plan to build a concrete and asphalt plant. Residents in the Drakewood subdivision opposed it because of fumes from the asphalt. Now, they oppose dust from the concrete as well and say Quincy already has three similar plants. Residents plan to hold another petition and bring to this month's plan commission meeting

"This time it will probably be a more aggressive one," Mike Bryson said. "It won't just be in this neighborhood, but other neighborhoods."

"They're removing the most offensive part of their application being the asphalt plant which is at the public hearing most the people spoke of and are hoping to be able to move forward," Planning & Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said.

The next plan commission meeting is on October 24.

Also at city council: