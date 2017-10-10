Quincy residents oppose second zoning request from business - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy residents oppose second zoning request from business

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

After Quincy residents complained about a proposed asphalt plant, a local developer nixed that but may still face opposition.

Laverdiere Construction out of Macomb still wants to build a concrete plant. A zoning change request would pave the way for it. Quincy City Council sent that request to the Plan Commission Monday, but residents don't want it.

Last month, the commission denied the company's plan to build a concrete and asphalt plant. Residents in the Drakewood subdivision opposed it because of fumes from the asphalt. Now, they oppose dust from the concrete as well and say Quincy already has three similar plants. Residents plan to hold another petition and bring to this month's plan commission meeting 

"This time it will probably be a more aggressive one," Mike Bryson said. "It won't just be in this neighborhood, but other neighborhoods."

"They're removing the most offensive part of their application being the asphalt plant which is at the public hearing most the people spoke of and are hoping to be able to move forward," Planning & Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said.

The next plan commission meeting is on October 24.

Also at city council:

  • City council meetings will start at 7 p.m. starting in November after an 8-7 vote with Mayor Kyle Moore breaking the tie vote between aldermen.
  • Summy Tire will take over the city's tire contract from Ron's Tire which unexpectedly went out of business.
  • Aldermen voted to support a resolution for a construction grant to develop the Bill Klingner Trail in conjunction with the Quincy Park District
  • Shirley Griffith was appointed to the Quincy Housing Authority.
