Officials stress importance of fire escape plan

Children look on at a firefighter in his gear.

Quincy firefighters are stressing how important it is for your family to create a fire escape plan.

They say many families don't know how to get out of the house if a fire breaks out. Firefighters say walk through your home with the family and inspect all potential escape options. Close doors between you and the fire to help slow the spread of smoke and fumes.

Most importantly, designate a meeting place once you're outside the home.

"Never would I ever try to tell somebody don't try to go save your loved ones, but again I can tell them it's a much better idea to prepare to save them through prevention," Firefighter Michael Dade said.

Firefighters say if a home has infants or anyone with mobility limitations, assign someone to assist them during a fire. Also have someone as a backup in case that person is not home.

Check out our other stories during Fire Prevention Week here.

You can find more tips below.