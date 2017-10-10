Jail subcommittee discusses construction changes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Jail subcommittee discusses construction changes

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

With construction on a new county jail starting soon, Adams County board members are planning for changes along the way.

Jail subcommittee members discussed what change orders the board should approve during the construction phase. Members suggested any order that saves money is automatically approved, but any additional costs of $10,000 or more will have to get board approval. 

Members will decide on the plan at next month's meeting. 

