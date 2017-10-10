Quincy business plans for new building - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy business plans for new building

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Land leveled off near 36th and Marx Drive.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy industry is gearing up to build a new warehouse, according to city planners.

Planning & Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer says Fastenal plans to build a 20,000 square foot retail warehouse at the corner of 36th and Marx Drive.
Building permits haven't been issued yet, but could be in the next few weeks.

