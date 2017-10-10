QPS writing up drone policy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Quincy Public Schools is creating a new policy for using drones on their property.

Superintendent Roy Webb said it came up at Tuesday night's policy committee meeting. 

He said school district attorneys said the district owns the airspace up to five hundred feet above its properties, and the committee is now working to create a policy requiring drone pilots to get permission from administrators before they fly.

"We've heard of other school districts that had drones show up at graduation ceremonies, at their football games, and at other events." Webb said. "Sometimes it's not just one drone, but it could be two or three drones in the same area. So we're trying to head off a problem that might happen in the future."

Webb added that the next step is writing the policy, then committee members can review it at their November meeting.

