Western Illinois, Missouri State partner to fight ALS

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- There will be more meaning than just the outcome of a football game at Hanson Field on Saturday.



Western Illinois and Missouri State are joining forces to raise money in the fight against ALS with Team Gleason, and The Gleason Initiative Foundation, to support former NFL player Steve Gleason who was diagnosed with the disease in 2011.



Leathernecks head coach Charlie Fisher and Bears head coach Dave Steckel are each donating $1,000 in hopes of raising $20,000 between the two programs.



"We just need to bring more awareness to this disease," Fisher said.



"ALS is an insidious disease and we need to find a cure for this disease. We're just trying to bring awareness and (Missouri State's) Coach Steckel has been so kind to partner with me."



Both teams will wear special stickers on their helmets as a way to promote the cause.



Fans are encouraged to visit www.goleathernecks.com to donate.