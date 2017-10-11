2 injured in head-on crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Police say two people were injured in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Lewis County, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened on Route 6 at Tolona, Missouri, at 3:50 p.m. 

The crash report stated a vehicle driven by Natalie F. Halma, 18, of Kirksville, Missouri, hydroplaned, causing it to travel into the path of another vehicle. It stated Halma's vehicle struck the vehicle, driven by Jeffrey C. Smith, 37, of Lewistown, Missouri, head-on.

Smith and Halma were taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy. The report stated Smith had moderate injuries, while Halma had minor injuries.

No citations were listed on the crash report.

