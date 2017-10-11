Plans in the works for new Macomb restaurant

A report by the Illinois Board of Higher Education shows that More and More students in the state of Illinois are choosing to leave the state to get their college degrees out of state.More >>
All four ramps at the interchange of U.S. 61 and U.S. 19 in New London will close Thursday night in order for the contractor to remove existing surface and put down new asphalt.More >>
A warning tonight about fire hazards and digital devices. Officials at Vatterott College said if your battery or device is hot, it's putting out more heat than it's designed to and that could lead to a potential fire hazard.More >>
Lee County is dealing with a paramedic shortage and officials are asking the county for help.More >>
A high school program in Southeast Iowa is allowing students to build relationships in the industrial field before entering the workforce.More >>
The rain on Tuesday pulled farmers out of the field, but many said it shouldn't hurt this year's harvest. Farmers said the recent rain gives them a little break from working the fields, and sporadic rain won't hurt the crops right now.More >>
A new study says appearances can be deceptive - clear lakes can be among the most polluted.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Hannibal that injured four people, authorities said.More >>
