Plans in the works for new Macomb restaurant

Plans are in the works for a new restaurant in Macomb that will feature Chicago style beef, Mayor Mike Inman said.

Inman said an Oswego, Illinois, man is planning to open the restaurant on the northwest corner of West Carroll and McArthur streets. He said the owner requested a $15,000 loan from the city to help renovate the building.

"He came to the city requesting a revolving loan we have available for economic development purposes," Inman said. "He has plans to rehab the building."

Inman said the loan is pending formal approval by the council Monday. He expects the loan to be approved.

If the loan is approved, Inman said the owner hopes to open the eatery within 60 days of approval.

Inman said the building most recently housed a salon, but it was home to the Little Music Shops for several years.

Below is the Google Street View of the building: