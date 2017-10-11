Car ends up on side after Quincy crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Car ends up on side after Quincy crash

Posted:
By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
Connect
An SUV ended up on its side following a crash in Quincy Wednesday. An SUV ended up on its side following a crash in Quincy Wednesday.

Police said a driver will be ticketed for Illegal Lane Usage after crashing into a parked car in Quincy Wednesday afternoon.

The crashed happened shortly after noon when a driver hit a parked car on State Street, just east of 8th Street, causing her SUV to flip over in the roadway.

The SUV driver was treated for minor injuries.

Police said she was the only person in the SUV.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.