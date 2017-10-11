Car ends up on side after Quincy crash

An SUV ended up on its side following a crash in Quincy Wednesday.

Police said a driver will be ticketed for Illegal Lane Usage after crashing into a parked car in Quincy Wednesday afternoon.

The crashed happened shortly after noon when a driver hit a parked car on State Street, just east of 8th Street, causing her SUV to flip over in the roadway.

The SUV driver was treated for minor injuries.

Police said she was the only person in the SUV.