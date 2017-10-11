A local life-saving service celebrates a milestone

They said the celebration was also for thanking the community.

Blessing Hospitals Air Evac celebrated a milestone on Wednesday

Air Evac is an air ambulance and is celebrating 20 years in Quincy. Blessing Hospital showed its support for the organization during an appreciation lunch.

Flight paramedic Russell Flick said it's a job he's always wanted to do and Air Evac has personally impacted him.

"My daughter was flown by Air Evac years ago when I was a ground paramedic," said Flick. "Something that really meant a lot to me was the hope that crew gave to me. That my daughter was going to be taken care of and everything was going to be alright. I want to be that for somebody else."

On its website, Air Evac bills itself as the largest independently owned and operated membership-supported air ambulance in the country with bases across 15 states.