Local man pleads guilty in connection with BB damage - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local man pleads guilty in connection with BB damage

Posted:
Neisen Neisen
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local man pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with several reports of damage by a BB gun, according to court records.

Records show Conner Neisen pleaded guilty in Adams County Circuit Court to one charge of criminal damage to property. He's scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 18.

Quincy Police reported the arrest of Neisen and a 17-year-old back in April. Authorities said the two were suspected of shooting and damaging several  homes, businesses and vehicles.

Police said when they pulled over the vehicle Neisen and the juvenile were occupying, officers found a loaded BB gun.

Authorities said at the time, the juvenile was released to a parent.

PREVIOUS STORY: http://on.wgem.com/2xzGZJE

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.