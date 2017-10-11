Local man pleads guilty in connection with BB damage

A local man pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with several reports of damage by a BB gun, according to court records.

Records show Conner Neisen pleaded guilty in Adams County Circuit Court to one charge of criminal damage to property. He's scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 18.

Quincy Police reported the arrest of Neisen and a 17-year-old back in April. Authorities said the two were suspected of shooting and damaging several homes, businesses and vehicles.

Police said when they pulled over the vehicle Neisen and the juvenile were occupying, officers found a loaded BB gun.

Authorities said at the time, the juvenile was released to a parent.

