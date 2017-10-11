Local man pleads guilty in connection with BB damage

A local man pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with several reports of damage by a BB gun, according to court records.More >>
Police say a driver will be ticketed for Illegal Lane Usage after crashing into a parked car in Quincy Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Police say two people were injured in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Lewis County, Missouri.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Hannibal that injured four people, authorities said.More >>
Did you miss the recent Dateline episode featuring the Curtis Lovelace case?More >>
Authorities said a Clayton, Illinois, woman was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges following a crash late Sunday night.More >>
A La Belle, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Knox County, according to the crash report.More >>
Two people have been arrested following a bomb threat at Mark Twain High School.More >>
The Curtis Lovelace case will be back in the national spotlight Friday night.More >>
Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Thursday morning, according to court records.More >>
