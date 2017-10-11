Northeast Missouri crash sends two to hospital

One of the vehicles being loaded onto a tow truck.

A two-vehicle crash in Lewis County, Missouri, sent two people to the hospital, according to an EMT.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at Route 16 and Route Z at approximately 3:52 p.m.

The EMT at the scene said a pickup and SUV were westbound on Route 16 when the SUV slowed to make a left turn onto Route Z. He said the pickup then rear-ended the SUV.

The EMT said one person was taken by helicopter to Blessing Hospital in Quincy with severe injuries. He said the other person was taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Traffic was blocked until approximately 5 p.m.

Officials at the scene said the pickup was totaled. They said no citations had been given yet.

Canton Fire Department, Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lewis County Ambulance and Air Evac 5, out of Quincy, were all on scene.

Below is the approximate location of the crash: