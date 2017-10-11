Hy-Vee gives donation to local schools - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hy-Vee presented a check to the Quincy Public Schools on Wednesday. 

Store director Steve Labs said with the help of the community they were able to raise $1,030  for QPS. 

For the full month of August, they sold cookies, 50 cents from each package was donated to the schools.Superintendent Roy Webb said he appreciates what Hy-Vee does for the Quincy Public Schools. 

"You know it represents our partnership with Hy-Vee, which is a great partnership," said Webb. "A few weeks ago they did an amazing event for all of our fourth and fifth graders out at the stadium. They gave us this check today. It's just a good partnership. "

Webb said it hasn't yet been decided where the money will be spent, but he said it will directly impact students.

