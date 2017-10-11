Local fitness program helps cancer survivors - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local fitness program helps cancer survivors

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Blickhan working with a personal trainer during the program Blickhan working with a personal trainer during the program
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Quincy YMCA is showing off its program meant to help cancer survivors recover.

Strength for Survivors is a free six-week course designed to help survivors complete their cancer treatment and build up physical and emotional strength to return to their daily life.

"You have to kind of find a new normal for yourself," breast cancer survivor Rita Blickhan said. "And even though I had had physical therapy and gone through some other exercises, I decided that I was going to take the steps to regain better strength throughout my body, better balance and flexibility again."

The six-week session meets twice a week for an hour. You can sign up by going to the YMCA. The program includes a free 2 month YMCA membership.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.