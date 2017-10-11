Local fitness program helps cancer survivors

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Quincy YMCA is showing off its program meant to help cancer survivors recover.

Strength for Survivors is a free six-week course designed to help survivors complete their cancer treatment and build up physical and emotional strength to return to their daily life.

"You have to kind of find a new normal for yourself," breast cancer survivor Rita Blickhan said. "And even though I had had physical therapy and gone through some other exercises, I decided that I was going to take the steps to regain better strength throughout my body, better balance and flexibility again."

The six-week session meets twice a week for an hour. You can sign up by going to the YMCA. The program includes a free 2 month YMCA membership.