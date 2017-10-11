John Wood offering free GED prep courses - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

John Wood offering free GED prep courses

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The GED courses are being offered at multiple John Wood locations. The GED courses are being offered at multiple John Wood locations.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

There's a free chance for people to advance their education at several locations in West Central Illinois.

John Wood Community College is offering a free GED prep course at its main campus, as well as the Mount Sterling and Pittsfield locations.

The classes are free, but you still need to register. 

Manager of Adult Education Monica Foster said the the eight week course can help students get a refresher course on high school material.

"For people who have been out of school for a few years, a brush up on math skills, algebra, geometry, and just some experience with critical thinking skills again can be helpful." Foster said.

If you are interested in signing up for the next course that begins on October 16, you can call the adult education office at 217-641-4962.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.