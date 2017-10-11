John Wood offering free GED prep courses

The GED courses are being offered at multiple John Wood locations.

There's a free chance for people to advance their education at several locations in West Central Illinois.

John Wood Community College is offering a free GED prep course at its main campus, as well as the Mount Sterling and Pittsfield locations.

The classes are free, but you still need to register.

Manager of Adult Education Monica Foster said the the eight week course can help students get a refresher course on high school material.

"For people who have been out of school for a few years, a brush up on math skills, algebra, geometry, and just some experience with critical thinking skills again can be helpful." Foster said.

If you are interested in signing up for the next course that begins on October 16, you can call the adult education office at 217-641-4962.