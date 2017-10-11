QND's Gilliland bounces back to become two-way force

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Brady Gilliland has been forced to overcome more than one injury during his Quincy Notre Dame career.



Shoulder and back woes have sidelined the tight end and defensive end in the past.



He hasn't missed a beat in this his senior season and he's become one of the best two-way players on the team, and in the area.



Gilliland is second on the team with four touchdown receptions and leads the team with three sacks.



But it's the fact the Raiders are one win away from becoming playoff eligible that motivates Gilliland.



"It's a big deal because I really want to get us back in the playoffs and start another (playoff) streak," Gilliland said.



According to head coach Bill Connell, "Brady is a great football player for us. He's just a coachable young man that comes out here everyday and strives to get better."



And there's nothing better than entering the end zone.



"It's an excitement," Gilliland explained. "I like it. I love it."



Defenses who have double teamed Reed Hyer and Jackson Connell on the outside usually find themselves in a not-so-enviable position of going one-on-one against Gilliland.



Hyer says that makes his fellow senior, and best friend, a difficult match-up.



"He's a huge weapon as a tight end with his speed, and with his size he can even step out to the slot. He's a great weapon on offense and defensive side," Hyer said.



"Most (cornerbacks) can't guard him, so you got to drop back a (linebacker) and he's a faster big guy, too, so he can get past them."



Connell added: "He does a great job representing what a QND football player is about and he's ready when it's his turn to make a play."



Gilliland and the Raiders square off against Charleston in Friday's homecoming affair.