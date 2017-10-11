Quincy's Teen REACH hoping to open up 'The HUB'

Webb said the board needs more information before a final decision is made.

Yates said the project would help the surrounding communities.

Teen REACH would like to use Washington Elementary School after it closes.

At Washington Elementary School, the doors will be closed for good after the school year, and it's going to sit vacant unless someone takes it over.

Teen REACH and many other groups want to turn the building into a pillar of the community.

Gary Yates was just 15 years old when he first walked into the doors of Teen REACH in Quincy. He is now 26 and works as a youth advisor there.

"Teen REACH kind of raised me, and it keeps you out of trouble." Yates said.

Gary is not alone. Teen REACH Chairman of the Board Mike Nobis estimated on Wednesday that they serve around 50 students daily.

Now the organization has its eyes on a new project. They want Quincy Public Schools to give them Washington Elementary School, so they can turn it into a one-stop shop called Help Us Build, or The HUB for short.

"As they are dealing with issues within their families, within individuals, they can just come here." Nobis said. "We can take them to all the different places within our building so they can get all the services they need in one place."

The building would house things like education opportunities, healthcare, food services and workforce development. Superintendent Roy Webb said the district is looking into the project, but they need some information before a final decision is made.

"I think it's a great idea." Webb said. "It's a great concept. The school board's just going to need to learn a little more about the concept."

Yates added that he would love to see The HUB open up. He said poverty remains a big issue in the area, and this could help reverse those trends.

"It would have a far greater impact on the surrounding areas of Quincy, being able to have a place where the entire family can come rather than just the kids." Yates said.