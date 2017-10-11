Quincy's Teen REACH hoping to open up 'The HUB'

Quincy firefighters are stressing how important it is for your family to create a fire escape plan.More >>
According to a report by the personal finance site "Nerd-Wallet," high school students have passed on more than an estimated 2 billion dollars in college financial aid this year.More >>
After Quincy residents complained about a proposed asphalt plant, a local developer nixed that but may still face opposition.More >>
With construction on a new county jail starting soon, Adams County board members are planning for changes along the way.More >>
A Quincy industry is gearing up to build a new warehouse, according to city planners.More >>
A report by the Illinois Board of Higher Education shows that More and More students in the state of Illinois are choosing to leave the state to get their college degrees out of state.More >>
McDonough District Hospital in Macomb made the final approval for ambulance privatization, meaning relocation of the county ambulances.More >>
All four ramps at the interchange of U.S. 61 and U.S. 19 in New London will close Thursday night in order for the contractor to remove existing surface and put down new asphalt.More >>
A warning tonight about fire hazards and digital devices. Officials at Vatterott College said if your battery or device is hot, it's putting out more heat than it's designed to and that could lead to a potential fire hazard.More >>
