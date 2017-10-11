Culver-Stockton unveils plan to bring 'esports' to campus

CANTON, MO. (WGEM) -- Culver-Stockton College has introduced a new avenue of recruiting students interested in the growing element of gaming.



President Kelly Thompson and Executive Director of Institutional Technology Joe Liesen announced the addition of "esports" to the Canton campus in the fall of 2018 on Wednesday.



Thompson says it's another way to attract students while keeping up with the advancements in technology.



"It came about from a meeting that I went to at the NAIA," Thompson said. "There were a number of presidents in the room from all over the country and they were talking about what an incredible program it is (and) how academically talented these students are."



Culver-Stockton will compete in the National Association of Collegiate Esports and the newly dedicated Brown Residence Hall will feature classroom space for the program.



Liesen says it's a big boost for the school.



"I think our students are just really, really excited about this happening, especially our veteran club members who have been doing this for three years and are sort of the pioneers," Liesen said.



"It's a great day for us."



Officials hope to attract a dozen "esports" students next fall and Liesen says he's already receiving interest.