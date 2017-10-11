Quincy Park Board shoots down video gambling at golf course - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Park Board shoots down video gambling at golf course

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Park Board members went back and forth discussing whether video gambling should come to Westview Golf Course.

The board was so torn on the issue, they didn't even motion to vote, which effectively killed the idea. 

Park directors said the idea was to generate revenue for the golf course to avoid raising costs. However, some commissioners felt it went against the district's mission statement. Bu, the park board president compared the machines to the sale of alcohol, which is sold at Westview.

An addiction specialist spoke before the vote and said gambling does more harm than just on a person's finances.  

"The devastation is not just with the person, it's with the relationship that person has," Randy Shover, Executive Director of Addicts Victorious Ministries, said. "Family members have to saddle some of that burden also."

"I was estimating Westview could see up to $50,000 in revenue on that," Quincy Park Board President Bob Gough said. "You're talking about replacing lawn mowers. You're talking about being able to make some improvements without having to raise fees."

Because of the vote, Golf Director David Morgan said he will now have to adjust fees at the golf course as he factored the revenue from the machines into next year's budget to keep them flat. Park Board Vice President John Frankenhoff said Westview's budget is around $100,000 in surplus, calling it okay, but not great.

