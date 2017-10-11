Wednesday's Area Scores - October 11

**High School Golf, Boys**
(Class 1A Havana Sectional)
10) Rushville-Industry: 366
11) Central: 367
12) Pittsfield: 371
*Area State Qualifiers*
Medalist) Chase Piehler (Beardstown): 72
Cole Williams (West Central): 79
Conner Bross (Central): 80
**High School Softball**
(Class 2 Sectional)
North Callaway: 1
Palmyra: 7
Brooke Wilson: 3 RBI's
Baylee Anderson: 2 RBI's
Alana Comstock: WP, 9 K's
Lady Panthers: (19-8)
Bowling Green: 20
Metro: 0
Anah Noble: hits for cycle
Lady Bobcats: (23-4)
-- Palmyra at Bowling Green (Saturday, Noon)
*Class 1 Sectional*
Gallatin: 6
Canton: 17
Laken Hugenberg: 2 HR's
Abbey Hultz: HR, 4 RBI's
Lady Tigers: (18-5)
-- Canton vs. Thursday's Atlanta/Salisbury winner (Saturday, TBA)
Cairo: 0
Clopton: 2
Lady Hawks: (18-8)
-- Clopton at Pilot Grove (Saturday, TBA)
**High School Volleyball**
QND: 2
SH-Griffin: 0
28-26, 25-20
Sydney Hummert: 10 kills
Maddie Peters: 15 assists
Lady Raiders: (22-6)
Griggsville-Perry: 0
Payson: 2
25-8, 25-10
Riley Epperson: 18 pts, 8 aces
Josie Stanford: 13 kills
Cassie Eidson: 23 assists
Lady Indians: (26-1)
**High School Soccer, Boys**
(Class 1A Carlinville Regional Semifinals)
Beardstown: 4
Staunton: 1
-- Beardstown vs. Springfield Lutheran (Saturday, 10 a.m.)
**College Soccer**
-- WOMEN
Avila: 0
Culver-Stockton: 3
Leah Miller: goal, 2 assists (24th goal moves her to 4th on program's all-time scoring list)
Lady Wildcats: (8-4-1, 4-2-1)
-- MEN
Avila: 0
Culver-Stockton: 2
Lucas Berte: goal, assist
Wildcats: (5-5-3, 3-4)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.