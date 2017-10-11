Wednesday's Area Scores - October 11

Palmyra blitzed North Callaway 7-1 to advance to the Class 2 quarterfinals.

**High School Golf, Boys**



(Class 1A Havana Sectional)

10) Rushville-Industry: 366

11) Central: 367

12) Pittsfield: 371



*Area State Qualifiers*

Medalist) Chase Piehler (Beardstown): 72

Cole Williams (West Central): 79

Conner Bross (Central): 80





**High School Softball**



(Class 2 Sectional)

North Callaway: 1

Palmyra: 7

Brooke Wilson: 3 RBI's

Baylee Anderson: 2 RBI's

Alana Comstock: WP, 9 K's

Lady Panthers: (19-8)



Bowling Green: 20

Metro: 0

Anah Noble: hits for cycle

Lady Bobcats: (23-4)

-- Palmyra at Bowling Green (Saturday, Noon)



*Class 1 Sectional*

Gallatin: 6

Canton: 17

Laken Hugenberg: 2 HR's

Abbey Hultz: HR, 4 RBI's

Lady Tigers: (18-5)

-- Canton vs. Thursday's Atlanta/Salisbury winner (Saturday, TBA)



Cairo: 0

Clopton: 2

Lady Hawks: (18-8)

-- Clopton at Pilot Grove (Saturday, TBA)





**High School Volleyball**



QND: 2

SH-Griffin: 0

28-26, 25-20

Sydney Hummert: 10 kills

Maddie Peters: 15 assists

Lady Raiders: (22-6)



Griggsville-Perry: 0

Payson: 2

25-8, 25-10

Riley Epperson: 18 pts, 8 aces

Josie Stanford: 13 kills

Cassie Eidson: 23 assists

Lady Indians: (26-1)





**High School Soccer, Boys**



(Class 1A Carlinville Regional Semifinals)

Beardstown: 4

Staunton: 1

-- Beardstown vs. Springfield Lutheran (Saturday, 10 a.m.)





**College Soccer**



-- WOMEN

Avila: 0

Culver-Stockton: 3

Leah Miller: goal, 2 assists (24th goal moves her to 4th on program's all-time scoring list)

Lady Wildcats: (8-4-1, 4-2-1)



-- MEN

Avila: 0

Culver-Stockton: 2

Lucas Berte: goal, assist

Wildcats: (5-5-3, 3-4)