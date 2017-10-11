Planning to escape a room in case of a fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Planning to escape a room in case of a fire

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Quincy firefighters demonstrate a fire escape ladder. Quincy firefighters demonstrate a fire escape ladder.
Student escapes through a door in the fire house. Student escapes through a door in the fire house.
Fire spreads up a couch. Fire spreads up a couch.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

We continue our reports on National Fire Prevention Week. Quincy Firefighters encourage all families to plan multiple ways to get out of each room.

Firefighters say everyone in the family needs to know how to open windows to escape. Teach children to feel the door first before opening. If it's hot, the fire could be close and you need to escape another way. 

Also, have a fire escape ladder in each room in the upper story and teach the children how to use it. Firefighters say some families think buying one ladder is enough, but it's not.

"It may be that mom and dad keep it in their room to use in the kids room," Firefighter Jerry Smith said. "That's not how it works. They may not be able to get to the kids from their room. So it needs to be in the kids room."

Firefighters suggest practicing with the ladders two to three times a year at different times during the day with one being at night.

