WIU broadcasting students tour WGEM

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

It's not everyday we have a live studio audience at WGEM News but, on Wednesday afternoon more than 15 Western Illinois University students stopped by.

They're part of the National Broadcasting Society at WIU studying broadcast journalism and meteorology. They saw how the news works behind the scenes and toured the station during their visit.

