Drone expert responds to QPS drone regulation plans

Drone experts are responding to the news that Quincy Public School officials are trying to regulate drone use on their property.

The issue came up at Tuesday night's policy committee meeting. Superintendent Roy Webb says their attorneys say the district owns the air space up to 500-feet above its properties and the committee is now working to create a policy requiring drone pilots to get permission from administrators before they fly.

Keith Kmieciak says he's fought similar rules across Illinois and says the district doesn't have the power to do that. He says the district can ban people from launching drones from their property, but they can't control who flies over it.

Superintendent Webb says despite that, district attorneys still believe that they can implement the policy for drone usage at district events.

