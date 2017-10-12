Hannibal job fair to include about 50 area employers

The job fair will be held at the Admiral Coontz Armory in Hannibal.

Around 50 area businesses will be at the Admiral Coontz Armory Thursday for the Hannibal Area Job Fair.

Job seekers will be able to find opportunities throughout several different industries like healthcare with Hannibal Regional and Blessing Health System, and food service with Mark Twain Brewing Company. Kelly Educational Staffing will also be at the fair looking for those interested in substitute teaching.

Officials said specific help will be available for veterans.

Tom Christine, the veterans representative at the Missouri Job Center, said it can be hard for veterans returning from duty to return to the workforce.

"They don't know how to present what they did in the military to a civilian, so we try to translate that over and help them get their resumes up and ready to go," Christine said.

Kim Cull with the Missouri Job Center said the job fair will offer something for everyone.

"We have a lot of people that think, 'Oh there's no jobs out there.' This is a good opportunity for them to see that we have a lot of employers who are hiring and looking for you," Cull said. "So make sure you show up and put your best foot forward so that they can see what your potential is."

Cull encouraged job-seekers to have their resumes with them and dress professionally.

The job fair will start at 11 a.m. and is expected to wrap up at 3 p.m. It is located at the Admiral Coontz Armory and admission is free.