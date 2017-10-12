Man arrested for cocaine, brass knuckles possession - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man arrested for cocaine, brass knuckles possession

Allen Allen
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A man was arrested for possessing cocaine and brass knuckles Wednesday night in McDonough County, according to Sheriff Rick VanBrooker.

VanBrooker reported that a deputy stopped a vehicle at 6 p.m. in a private drive west of New Philadelphia. He said the driver was attempting to avoid the deputy.

Authorities said a K-9 was brought in and "hit" on the vehicle. During a search, VanBrooker said deputies found a small amount of cannabis, paraphernalia and brass knuckles.

VanBrooker said Dakota M. Allen, 21, was placed under arrest for the brass knuckles. He said Allen then admitted he had cocaine hidden on him.

The suspected cocaine weighed 10 grams, according to VanBrooker.

He said Allen was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons. 

