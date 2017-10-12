Authorities identify body found near train tracks - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Authorities identify body found near train tracks

Police at the scene investigating Saturday. Police at the scene investigating Saturday.
Authorities released the identity of a body found last weekend near train tracks in Quincy.

In a news release, the Quincy Police Department reported the body was identified as Thomas D. Toolate, 53, of Quincy. 

The release stated at this point in the investigation, no foul play is suspected. The cause of death was not revealed.

 The release stated "no further information is available for release."

Police said the body was discovered Saturday afternoon on North 5th Street. They said a person walking a dog saw the body about 100 yards off the roadway and called 911.

QPD is working with the Adams County Coroner's Office on the investigation.

