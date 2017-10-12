Motorcycle rider injured in Quincy crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Motorcycle rider injured in Quincy crash

Emergency crews at the scene of the crash. Emergency crews at the scene of the crash.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Police said a motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital following a crash Thursday in Quincy.

The crash happened on 54th Street, north of Broadway, just before noon.

Officers at the scene said a driver was turning their Prius into a business drive and struck a motorcycle turning onto 54th Street. 

The extent of the rider's injuries were unknown.

Police said the driver of the Prius was cited. 

