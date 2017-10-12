Motorcycle rider injured in Quincy crash

Emergency crews at the scene of the crash.

Police said a motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital following a crash Thursday in Quincy.

The crash happened on 54th Street, north of Broadway, just before noon.

Officers at the scene said a driver was turning their Prius into a business drive and struck a motorcycle turning onto 54th Street.

The extent of the rider's injuries were unknown.

Police said the driver of the Prius was cited.