Tin Dusters riding into the Gem City

Around 900 street rods will roll into town as part of the 42 annual Early Tin Dusters Fall Color Run for a full weekend of events.

The Quincy Tin Dusters event is something families and businesses look forward to ever year.

All of downtown Quincy's hotels are booked solid through the weekend. Friday registration takes place at the Quality Inn & Suites where the General Manager, Kenyetta McFall said this is a weekend they count on.

"This is one of the best weekends we have here at the Quality Inn & Suites because it's a guaranteed room," stated McFall. "We look forward to having all of the people and seeing all of the nice cars."

Other area businesses see a boost this weekend, as well.

Holly Cain with the Convention and Visitor's Bureau said the Tin Dusters have a big impact on area businesses.

"It's about a 775,000 dollar economic impact for this one weekend," said Cain. "So, hotels are sold out the year before for a two night stay and these street riders, they are enjoying it. They're shopping downtown."

With the Tin Dusters being the only big event happening over the weekend, Cain wouldn't be surprised if this year's impact on businesses was even bigger.

There will be events all weekend long. To find out more about how you can check out these classic rides, click here.

