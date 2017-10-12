Tri-state residents hope for good paying jobs

Rieman said she has been looking for a good paying job.

Many job seekers attended job fairs in Hannibal and Quincy on Thursday.

At two Tri-State job fairs on Thursday, job seekers shared similar stories.

New London resident Christian Nelson headed to a Hannibal area job fair on Thursday, hoping to find a good paying job. Nelson said he hadn't been able to find one before going to the fair.

"You could go home at the end of the week with a low amount of money, and that's because you have insurance and all this other stuff coming out." Nelson said.

However, Missouri Workforce Development Supervisor Kim Cole, said there are good paying jobs, people just need to look for them.

"They're definitely out there." Cole said. "They just need to come to job fairs like this, look online, they can come down to the job center. A lot of times we can connect them with the employers that are looking for different positions."

While the Hannibal job fair was taking place, a fall job fair at Vatterott College in Quincy was also going on. Job seeker Rachel Rieman shared a similar story.

"I've had kind of a hard time getting a job." Rieman said. "I've done quite a bit of work for farmers, like electrical and hands on stuff, but I've been trying to get out there and find one."

Despite many residents looking for good paying jobs, Cherie Brocaille, the Director of Career Services at Vatterott College said it remains a job seeker's market.

"With unemployment so low, it can be hard to find people, but there are good paying jobs." Brocaille said. "In fact it's a good market for somebody who is looking, because it lets them have choices to make."

However, residents like Nelson said while there may be jobs out there, they still haven't found the right fit.

"It's hard to find a good paying job." Nelson said. "Everybody's minimum wage, or there's a catch to it."

If you are looking for a job, you can use the Herald-Whig's job site.

Click here for more data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.