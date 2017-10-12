Adams County holds drive-thru flu shot clinic

The Adams County Health Department held its final drive thru flu clinic of the season Thursday.

Residents could drive up and get a flu shot without getting out of their car. Emergency Response Coordinator Jeremy Ledford said this is a quick and easy way to check getting the flu shot off your list. This clinic was after normal working hours so people could have a chance to stop by.

"We wanted to offer another opportunity for residents to come out after hours, after they get out of their jobs, the 9 to 5 jobs some people work and we wanted them to have the opportunity to come through the Adams County Health Department right here in downtown Quincy and get those flu shots that we strongly recommend everyone get this season," Ledford said.

Even if you miss one of the scheduled clinics, you can still receive the vaccine during regular business hours at the Health Department.





