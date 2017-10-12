Quincy's District hoping to light Washington Park for the holidays

The District has launched a community spirit project with the goal being to light Washington Park for this holiday season and years to come.

Executive Director of the District, Bruce Guthrie said on Thursday that he hopes to make downtown Quincy a popular holiday destination.

"We want to make this is the place to go for the holidays." Guthrie said. "When you want to go out, when you think of the holidays, you want to go see lights and decorations, and we want downtown Quincy, we want the district and the square and Washington Park, to be the place to go."

Guthrie added that the goal is to raise $15,000 to light the entire park.

"Dollars, equipment, marketing help, whatever it is, people are joining in with us." Guthrie said. "And that's what we need. It's not just The District that's doing this, it's everybody getting involved to do this, to make it for the city of Quincy and the Tri-State area."