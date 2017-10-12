Quincy's District hoping to light Washington Park for the holidays

Drone experts are responding to the news that Quincy Public School officials are trying to regulate drone use on their property.More >>
Quincy park board members went back and forth discussing whether video gambling should come to Westview Golf Course.More >>
It's not everyday we have a live studio audience at WGEM News but, more than 15 Western Illinois University students stopped by Wednesday.More >>
Quincy firefighters are stressing how important it is for your family to create a fire escape plan.More >>
Teen REACH and many other groups want to turn a Quincy building into a pillar of the community.More >>
A two-vehicle crash in Lewis County, Missouri, sent two people to the hospital, according to an EMT.More >>
There's a free chance for people to advance their education at several locations in West Central Illinois.More >>
Blessing Hospitals Air Evac celebrates a milestone on Wednesday. Air Evac is an air ambulance and is celebrating 20 years in Quincy.More >>
