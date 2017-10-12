Crash involving semi sends 2 kids to hospital - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crash involving semi sends 2 kids to hospital

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
Brown County, IL -

A three-vehicle crash just outside of Mt. Sterling Wednesday afternoon sent two people to the hospital, according to Mt. Sterling Fire Chief Brian Gallaher.

Gallaher said it happened around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. 24 right by the Ginger subdivision about a mile outside Mt. Sterling.

Illinois State Police say the 16-year-old driver was headed east on Highway 24, went to turn and a semi didn't slow down and rear-ended the car, forcing the vehicle into oncoming traffic where it collided with a pickup truck.

The 16-year-old driver was taken to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries, his passenger a 12-year-old girl was airlifted there with serious injuries, according to police.

 

 
 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.