Annual QND homecoming parade

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Notre Dame held its annual homecoming parade from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The parade made a loop through downtown, starting at 10th and Hampshire and ending at 12th and Hampshire. The parade featured members of QND's various athletic teams and school band.

Administrators say it's all about showing school pride in the community.

The parade has been a QND tradition since the school opened in 1859. 

