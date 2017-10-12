Ralls County church prepares to rebuild after fire

Almost a year after a Ralls County congregation watched a massive fire burn down their church, they're ready to rebuild on the same site.

Fire destroyed the Antioch Baptist Church right before Christmas last year, but Pastor Jack Emmite says blueprints are drawn for a new building and they plan to hold a ground breaking ceremony later this month.

The new building will be triple the size, 20,000 square feet, and will have a modern look. Emmite hoped to see the building begin to take form by now, but didn't think it would be doable.

"The reality that we are actually going to have this new building," Emmite said. "It still seems kind of like a dream in a way because when we are looking through the blueprints, I'm thinking to myself I can't believe this is going to be our building."

Emmite says insurance costs and volunteers will cover much of the building materials and construction. A number of church members and people across the state donated to the church, but they're still looking for ways to come up with the rest of the money.

He says the foundation of the building should be in by the end of the year. Construction on the rest of the building could start in the spring with hopes to finish by next fall.