Camp Point Police get technology for K-9 in cars

The Camp Point Police Department now has some extra protection for its 4-legged officer.

Protection 4 Paws, an organization out of Pennsylvania, donated equipment that will alert officers if the car is getting too hot for the dog inside. It also will automatically roll the windows down and turn on fans.

Chief Steve Patterson says the department couldn't purchase this equipment alone and is glad they could do more to make sure Poseidon is safe.

"The dog is just like a member of my family," said Chief Patterson. "He literally sleeps in my bedroom every night. He goes every place with me. He's basically a 24-hour-a-day partner."

Patterson says the department is still having the equipment installed, but should be done in the coming week or so.