Mayor's Cup Mayhem: Palmyra, Monroe City set to match wits

PALMYRA/MONROE CITY, MO. (WGEM) -- Monroe City is undefeated and the top ranked team in Class 1.



Palmyra has won seven games in a row and the eighth best squad in Class 2.



But both could be winless and the Mayor's Cup would still be the biggest game for each during the regular season.



"Somebody like me, and some of my other coaches, that have been from Palmyra, and been here most of our lives, the Monroe/Palmyra game is always huge," Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles said.



According to Monroe City head coach David Kirby, "You've got two really good football teams who have kids that know each other (and) see each other in a lot of different sports. When you get that chance to go have some bragging rights it's just kind of one of those fun deals."



In a lot of ways the Panthers mirror each other.



Quality quarterbacks, more than one weapon at running back, vastly under appreciated groups up front, and lockdown defenses.



"(Palmyra is) a very well coached team, a sound defense, (and) a very dynamic offense," Kirby said. "Obviously (Peyton) Plunkett is a special talent for them but he's not the only part."



On Monroe City, Miles said: "They're so good at what they do. They don't hide it. They don't play with it. They just do it. What they do offensively they execute it so well it's hard to figure out and it's hard to know what they're going to do."



The stakes are raised even higher when you consider district seeding implications, especially for the visitors.



Palmyra is trying to secure home field advantage in the first three rounds of the postseason while Monroe City is using the final week of the regular season as a significant tune up for what's to come.



"I think to have a game of this magnitude right before the playoffs start is great," Miles noted. "Because you really figure out if you have things where you need to be."



Kirby says it's the perfect contest to close the curtain on the first nine weeks of the season.



"It's definitely going to be that playoff atmosphere that we're wanting," he said.



"We know that we're going to have to play a fantastically sound game if we want to be successful."