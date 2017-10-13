New study finds simple way to keep you safer during a fire

Children look on at a firefighter in his gear.

When you sleep, do you keep your bedroom door closed? Firefighters say it could actually save your life.

A new study from the Firefighter Safety Research Institute shows a closed door can actually slow the spread of the fire, including smoke and gases. Firefighters say with today's furniture and homes, fires spread faster and burn more intensely.

A closed door can help maintain temperature and oxygen levels inside long enough to increase a person's chance of surviving.

"The smoke puts you in imminent danger," Firefighter Michael Dade said. "You could open that door and not have a chance to close it because smoke is filled with such nasty chemicals now. Most people that succumb to injuries in fires, do so because of inhalation."

