On the Sidelines: Western Illinois attempts to hunt down Bears

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- A five week stretch which saw Western Illinois win four times away from home has proven one thing.



The Leathernecks are unfazed if they have to pack their bags.



"We're 8-2 now (on the road) in my tenure here in two years. I'm proud of that. Our team is proud of that and it's just something we take great pride in," head coach Charlie Fisher said.



"When we go on the road we're going to play well."



The Leathernecks are back home Saturday with a shot at consecutive conference wins with Missouri State paying a visit.



"They played a tough early season schedule," Fisher said of his opponent.



"You know they're hungry, they're coming off a bye week, they're healthy, so they'll be a tremendous test for us at home."



Western finally finds itself a heavy favorite.



The Bears come to Macomb with only one win, 0-2 in the conference, statistically second to last in total offense, and last in defense in the Missouri Valley.



"As long as we stay true to our identity and stop the run, and also contain the receiving corps they have, as well as the athletic quarterback, I think we'll have no issues getting the job done," defensive lineman Khalen Saunders said.



"Our big thing this game is shut them early, put the pressure on, (and) see if we can make them quit.," offensive lineman Jacob Judd said. "Every thing we can do to win the game."



Western would like nothing more than to put 60 minutes of football together.



Slow starts have forced Charlie Fisher's team to finish successfully fast.



"I don't know what it is whether it's just emotions, or what, but we're going to get that in check, and we're going to be able to put full games together," Judd said.



"That's going to be the niche that we're going to work on."



According to Saunders, "Whenever we go away we're going to play with the same intensity. When we come home we've played with good intensity. We just got to get the job done."