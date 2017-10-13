Highland's Dickerson races to Hannibal-LaGrange

LEWISTOWN, MO. (WGEM) -- MaKayla Dickerson isn't going far to continue her track and field and cross country careers.



Dickerson made her commitment to Hannibal-LaGrange official by signing on the dotted line Thursday.



Dickerson can't wait for the opportunity to showcase her skills against the best the NAIA has to offer.



"It's going to be tough but I'm up for a challenge. I love competing. I was born to compete," Dickerson said.



"I was looking at Lindenwood but they're too big of a school and then I finally decided to look at Hannibal-LaGrange. (It is) a small campus, good for me, (and) close to home when I need it. It's perfect."



Dickerson credits her grandfather, a former employee at Hannibal-LaGrange, as originally putting the university on her radar.