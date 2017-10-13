Time to Commit: Illini West's Bryan, Western's Borrowman take next step

(WGEM) -- Illini West's Jacob Bryan is on a collision course with a chance to compete at state.



But he's also keeping an eye on when his high school running days come to an end.



The senior standout has made an NCAA Division I verbal commitment to the Southern Illinois track and field program. Bryan called the Salukis staff Wednesday night to inform them he's coming to Carbondale next fall.



Bryan and the Charger cross country team begin their quest for state at next weekend's Mercer County regional. Last spring he played a key role in the Chargers' Class 1A state championship.



One of the area's top basketball players is also taking the next step.



Western's all-time leading scorer Blair Borrowman verbally committed to continue her career at Lindenwood University on Thursday.



Borrowman helped lead the Lady Wildcats to their most successful season a year ago en route to rewriting the individual record books in Barry.



She will sign her national letter of intent next month.